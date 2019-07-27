Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.3 and a Quick Ratio of 13.3. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 54.64% upside potential and a consensus price target of $36. Meanwhile, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 4,213.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.14% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.