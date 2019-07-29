Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 101 2.12 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

13.3 and 13.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Its rival United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 54.64% upside potential and an average price target of $36. On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 75.44% and its consensus price target is $136.14. The information presented earlier suggests that United Therapeutics Corporation looks more robust than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.