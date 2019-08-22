Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Demonstrates Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 13.1 and 13.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 29.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.