Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s results

Both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 10 16.64 N/A -0.71 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 59.57% upside potential and an average target price of $36. Competitively the average target price of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential -4.51% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.14% stronger performance while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has -10.54% weaker performance.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.