Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.32 10.37M -1.95 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 22.05M -7.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 37,275,341.48% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 730,688,935.28% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

13.3 and 13.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $38, with potential upside of 47.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.