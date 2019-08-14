Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

Since Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.3. The Current Ratio of rival Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 and its Quick Ratio is has 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 37.61% for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $36. Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $31.33, while its potential downside is -17.96%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.