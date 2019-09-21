Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

Both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 74.01 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 19.55%. Meanwhile, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $60, while its potential upside is 64.25%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.