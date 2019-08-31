Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

Both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.02 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 35.49% at a $36 average price target. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 421.24% and its average price target is $27. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 48.5% respectively. Insiders held 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.