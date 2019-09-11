Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 7.74 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 highlights Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. On the competitive side is, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. which has a 12.6 Current Ratio and a 10.3 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 27.50% upside potential and an average price target of $37.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.