Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 23 623.53 N/A -1.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 55.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.