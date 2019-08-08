Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

The current Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is 13.3 while its Current Ratio is 13.3. Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 60.64% upside potential and an average target price of $36. Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 36.60%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional investors held 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

On 4 of the 7 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.