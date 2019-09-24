Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Demonstrates Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 22.60% and an $37 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $12, which is potential 300.00% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 0.75% respectively. 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.