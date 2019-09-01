Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

This is a contrast between Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 65 108.11 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.3 and a Quick Ratio of 13.3. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 and has 17 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 35.49% upside potential and an average target price of $36. AnaptysBio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 average target price and a 84.50% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AnaptysBio Inc. seems more appealing than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional investors owned 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance while AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats AnaptysBio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.