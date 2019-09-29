Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.35 10.37M -1.95 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 15.30M -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 37,315,581.14% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 591,899,106.35% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$37 is Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 43.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.