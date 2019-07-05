Reviewing Xylem Inc. (XYL)’s and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC)’s results

As Diversified Machinery companies, Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 76 2.85 N/A 3.08 24.86 Tennant Company 60 1.01 N/A 1.93 33.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xylem Inc. and Tennant Company. Tennant Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Xylem Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Xylem Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5% Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

Xylem Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Tennant Company’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xylem Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Tennant Company has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Tennant Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xylem Inc. and Tennant Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Tennant Company 0 0 0 0.00

$82.33 is Xylem Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -0.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.3% of Xylem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of Tennant Company are owned by institutional investors. Xylem Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Tennant Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -3.39% -6.62% 5.19% 7.86% 4.06% 14.58% Tennant Company 1.75% -4.33% 3.02% 2.14% -11.54% 23.76%

For the past year Xylem Inc. was less bullish than Tennant Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Xylem Inc. beats Tennant Company.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.