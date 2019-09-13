Reviewing Xylem Inc. (XYL)’s and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s results

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 79 2.71 N/A 3.08 26.11 Taylor Devices Inc. 11 1.14 N/A 0.48 22.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Xylem Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc. Taylor Devices Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Xylem Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Xylem Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5% Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Xylem Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Taylor Devices Inc. has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xylem Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Taylor Devices Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Taylor Devices Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xylem Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Taylor Devices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.00% for Xylem Inc. with consensus price target of $89.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xylem Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 20.1% respectively. About 0.4% of Xylem Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Taylor Devices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34% Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74%

For the past year Xylem Inc. had bullish trend while Taylor Devices Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Xylem Inc. beats Taylor Devices Inc.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.