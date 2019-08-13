Reviewing Xylem Inc. (XYL)’s and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)’s results

This is a contrast between Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 78 2.64 N/A 3.08 26.11 Parsons Corporation 35 0.96 N/A 8.01 4.58

Table 1 demonstrates Xylem Inc. and Parsons Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Parsons Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xylem Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Xylem Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Parsons Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Xylem Inc. and Parsons Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5% Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Xylem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Parsons Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Xylem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Parsons Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xylem Inc. and Parsons Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Xylem Inc.’s upside potential is 6.87% at a $82.33 consensus price target. On the other hand, Parsons Corporation’s potential upside is 4.37% and its consensus price target is $37.5. The results provided earlier shows that Xylem Inc. appears more favorable than Parsons Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of Xylem Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.7% of Parsons Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Xylem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 98.55% of Parsons Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34% Parsons Corporation -1.74% 0.27% 0% 0% 0% 22.08%

For the past year Xylem Inc. was less bullish than Parsons Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Xylem Inc. beats Parsons Corporation.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.