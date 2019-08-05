Reviewing Xylem Inc. (XYL)’s and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s results

We are comparing Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 78 2.60 N/A 3.08 26.11 Kornit Digital Ltd. 26 8.07 N/A 0.29 109.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Xylem Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. Kornit Digital Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Xylem Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Xylem Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5% Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 6% 5%

Volatility and Risk

Xylem Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xylem Inc. are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Kornit Digital Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Kornit Digital Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Xylem Inc. and Kornit Digital Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$82.33 is Xylem Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 10.36%. Competitively the consensus target price of Kornit Digital Ltd. is $29, which is potential -4.29% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Xylem Inc. seems more appealing than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.1% of Xylem Inc. shares and 87.5% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Xylem Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34% Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67%

For the past year Xylem Inc. was less bullish than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Summary

Xylem Inc. beats Kornit Digital Ltd. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.