Reviewing Xylem Inc. (XYL)’s and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s results

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 77 1.88 179.22M 3.08 26.11 Illinois Tool Works Inc. 152 5.03 320.07M 7.51 20.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xylem Inc. and Illinois Tool Works Inc. Illinois Tool Works Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Xylem Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Xylem Inc. is currently more expensive than Illinois Tool Works Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 233,055,916.78% 20.5% 7.5% Illinois Tool Works Inc. 210,406,258.22% 74.4% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.19 beta means Xylem Inc.’s volatility is 19.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Illinois Tool Works Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Xylem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xylem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Xylem Inc. and Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Illinois Tool Works Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Xylem Inc. has an average target price of $89.5, and a 12.41% upside potential. Illinois Tool Works Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $147.6 average target price and a -5.68% potential downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Xylem Inc. is looking more favorable than Illinois Tool Works Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of Xylem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.7% of Illinois Tool Works Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Xylem Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34% Illinois Tool Works Inc. -2.82% 1.77% -0.08% 13.73% 10.38% 21.74%

For the past year Xylem Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats Xylem Inc. on 10 of the 15 factors.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.