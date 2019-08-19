Reviewing Xylem Inc. (XYL)’s and CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)’s results

Both Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 78 2.62 N/A 3.08 26.11 CynergisTek Inc. 5 0.42 N/A 0.11 39.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CynergisTek Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Xylem Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Xylem Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than CynergisTek Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Xylem Inc. and CynergisTek Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5% CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8%

Volatility & Risk

Xylem Inc.’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CynergisTek Inc. has beta of 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Xylem Inc. and CynergisTek Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$82.33 is Xylem Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 7.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of Xylem Inc. shares and 26% of CynergisTek Inc. shares. Xylem Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 1.4% are CynergisTek Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34% CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13%

For the past year Xylem Inc. has 20.34% stronger performance while CynergisTek Inc. has -10.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Xylem Inc. beats CynergisTek Inc.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.