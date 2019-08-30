Reviewing Xunlei Limited (XNET)’s and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 1.00 N/A -0.83 0.00 Workiva Inc. 53 8.14 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Xunlei Limited and Workiva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xunlei Limited and Workiva Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.84 shows that Xunlei Limited is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Workiva Inc.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xunlei Limited is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Workiva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Xunlei Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Workiva Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13% of Xunlei Limited shares and 67.2% of Workiva Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.39% of Xunlei Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year Xunlei Limited has -34.41% weaker performance while Workiva Inc. has 60.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Workiva Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.