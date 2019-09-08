Reviewing Xunlei Limited (XNET)’s and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s results

We are comparing Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.95 N/A -0.83 0.00 Veritone Inc. 7 2.24 N/A -3.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xunlei Limited and Veritone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Xunlei Limited and Veritone Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7% Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3%

Liquidity

Xunlei Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Veritone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Xunlei Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veritone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Xunlei Limited and Veritone Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Veritone Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus price target and a 130.95% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13% of Xunlei Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 26.4% of Veritone Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.39% are Xunlei Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Veritone Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63%

For the past year Xunlei Limited has -34.41% weaker performance while Veritone Inc. has 82.63% stronger performance.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.