Reviewing Xunlei Limited (XNET)’s and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)’s results

We are comparing Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 1.05 N/A -0.83 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xunlei Limited and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xunlei Limited and Pensare Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 75.49%. Insiders held roughly 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96%

For the past year Xunlei Limited has -34.41% weaker performance while Pensare Acquisition Corp. has 2.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp. beats Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.