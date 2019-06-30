Reviewing Xunlei Limited (XNET)’s and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)’s results

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.91 N/A -0.61 0.00 Majesco 8 2.86 N/A 0.18 45.20

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xunlei Limited and Majesco.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Xunlei Limited and Majesco.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8% Majesco 0.00% 2.6% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.72 shows that Xunlei Limited is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Majesco on the other hand, has 0.56 beta which makes it 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xunlei Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Majesco’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Xunlei Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Majesco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xunlei Limited and Majesco has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.3% and 2.3%. Insiders owned 0.39% of Xunlei Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 82.8% of Majesco shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29% Majesco -2.91% 0.88% 9.44% 10.19% 52.09% 12.83%

For the past year Xunlei Limited had bearish trend while Majesco had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Majesco beats Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.