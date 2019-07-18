Reviewing Xunlei Limited (XNET)’s and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN)’s results

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.78 N/A -0.61 0.00 LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xunlei Limited and LINE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Xunlei Limited and LINE Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8% LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8%

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xunlei Limited. Its rival LINE Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Xunlei Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LINE Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.3% of Xunlei Limited shares and 3.7% of LINE Corporation shares. 0.39% are Xunlei Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.09% are LINE Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29% LINE Corporation -0.95% -1.91% -10.76% 13.36% -8.31% -2.26%

For the past year LINE Corporation has weaker performance than Xunlei Limited

Summary

LINE Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.