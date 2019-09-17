Reviewing Xunlei Limited (XNET)’s and Its Rivals results

As Application Software company, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xunlei Limited has 13% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Xunlei Limited has 0.39% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Xunlei Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.40% -11.70% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Xunlei Limited and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Xunlei Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

The peers have a potential upside of 157.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Xunlei Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Xunlei Limited has -34.41% weaker performance while Xunlei Limited’s competitors have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Xunlei Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Xunlei Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Xunlei Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xunlei Limited’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Xunlei Limited has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Xunlei Limited’s competitors’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Xunlei Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Xunlei Limited’s peers beat Xunlei Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.