Reviewing Xunlei Limited (XNET)’s and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s results

Both Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.73 N/A -0.83 0.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 8 6.68 N/A 0.38 37.10

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.84 beta indicates that Xunlei Limited is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. GlobalSCAPE Inc. has a 0.48 beta and it is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xunlei Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GlobalSCAPE Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Xunlei Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13% of Xunlei Limited shares and 24.8% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares. 0.39% are Xunlei Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, GlobalSCAPE Inc. has 8.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03%

For the past year Xunlei Limited has -34.41% weaker performance while GlobalSCAPE Inc. has 230.03% stronger performance.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.