Reviewing Xunlei Limited (XNET)’s and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.88 N/A -0.61 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.71 N/A 4.32 20.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Xunlei Limited and ePlus inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Xunlei Limited and ePlus inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8% ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Xunlei Limited is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.72 beta. ePlus inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xunlei Limited are 3.4 and 3.2. Competitively, ePlus inc. has 1.7 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xunlei Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ePlus inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.3% of Xunlei Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of ePlus inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of ePlus inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29% ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38%

For the past year Xunlei Limited had bearish trend while ePlus inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ePlus inc. beats Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.