Reviewing Xunlei Limited (XNET)’s and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s results

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.81 N/A -0.61 0.00 Commvault Systems Inc. 58 2.84 N/A 0.07 755.76

In table 1 we can see Xunlei Limited and Commvault Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xunlei Limited and Commvault Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8% Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.72 beta means Xunlei Limited’s volatility is 72.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Commvault Systems Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xunlei Limited is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Commvault Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Xunlei Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Commvault Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Xunlei Limited and Commvault Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Commvault Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xunlei Limited and Commvault Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.3% and 92.9% respectively. About 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% are Commvault Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29% Commvault Systems Inc. -1.11% -21.54% -26.4% -16.08% -27.08% -15.59%

For the past year Xunlei Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Commvault Systems Inc.

Summary

Commvault Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Xunlei Limited.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.