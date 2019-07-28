Reviewing Xunlei Limited (XNET)’s and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s results

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.83 N/A -0.61 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 15 6.17 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xunlei Limited are 3.4 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Carbon Black Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Xunlei Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xunlei Limited and Carbon Black Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Carbon Black Inc.’s potential downside is -1.43% and its consensus price target is $18.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xunlei Limited and Carbon Black Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.3% and 64.8%. 0.39% are Xunlei Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3% are Carbon Black Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29% Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13%

For the past year Xunlei Limited had bearish trend while Carbon Black Inc. had bullish trend.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.