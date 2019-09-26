Reviewing Xunlei Limited (XNET)’s and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s results

Both Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 0.94 N/A -0.83 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 1.02 N/A 0.18 58.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xunlei Limited and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Risk and Volatility

Xunlei Limited has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xunlei Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Xunlei Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Xunlei Limited and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is $14, which is potential 30.11% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13% of Xunlei Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85%

For the past year Xunlei Limited had bearish trend while Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats Xunlei Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.