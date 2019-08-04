Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

This is a contrast between XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.07 beta indicates that XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 2.46 beta is the reason why it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 while its Current Ratio is 51.1. Meanwhile, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.