Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.08 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.07 beta indicates that XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.39 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. Its competitor Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $217.33, which is potential 23.79% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders held 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bullish than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.