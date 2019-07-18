Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 127 35.15 N/A -5.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.02 beta means XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.98 beta which makes it 98.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

32.4 and 32.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.2 and 11.1 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $203.56, which is potential 32.78% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 93.5% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 4.1% -0.48% -11.54% -5% 28.02% 9.22%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bullish than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.