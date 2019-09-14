Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s results

Both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

51.1 and 51.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.