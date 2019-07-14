Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 32.4 and 32.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Provention Bio Inc. are 32.9 and 32.9 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Provention Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 6.2%. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 14% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.