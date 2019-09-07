Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

We are contrasting XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.27 N/A -0.07 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. Its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 61.49% upside.

The shares of both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 45.5% respectively. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

On 6 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.