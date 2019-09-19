Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s results

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Neuralstem Inc. 7 227.85 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Neuralstem Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk and Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Neuralstem Inc.’s 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. Its competitor Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 4.9% respectively. 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.