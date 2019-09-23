Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s results

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Nektar Therapeutics 30 29.32 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 highlights XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Nektar Therapeutics’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nektar Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Risk & Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics’s 163.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 51.1. The Current Ratio of rival Nektar Therapeutics is 14.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.8. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Nektar Therapeutics Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics’s average target price is $31, while its potential upside is 55.62%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 94.8% respectively. 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats on 8 of the 11 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.