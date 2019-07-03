Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s beta is 1.9 which is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 32.4 and 32.4 respectively. Its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 3.5%. Insiders held 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bullish than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.