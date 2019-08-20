Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s results

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 InflaRx N.V. 26 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1. Competitively, InflaRx N.V. has 18.1 and 18.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InflaRx N.V.

Analyst Ratings

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and InflaRx N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively InflaRx N.V. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 129.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats InflaRx N.V.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.