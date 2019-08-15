Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

Both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.41 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 51.1 while its Quick Ratio is 51.1. On the competitive side is, Heat Biologics Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,291.30% and its consensus price target is $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.