Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 3.49M 1.16 1.69 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 54.70M -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 194,939,395.63% 70.3% 68.6% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 314,367,816.09% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility & Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Fate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.62 beta which makes it 62.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 while its Current Ratio is 51.1. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 74.06% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 98.8%. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bullish than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.