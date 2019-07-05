Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. In other hand, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 21.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.