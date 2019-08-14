Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s results

Both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 51.1 and a Quick Ratio of 51.1. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and has 11.9 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance while Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.