Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 32.4 and a Quick Ratio of 32.4. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and has 12.4 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.