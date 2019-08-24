Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

We are contrasting XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 51.1 while its Quick Ratio is 51.1. On the competitive side is, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 566.67% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.