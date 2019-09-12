Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

Both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk and Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s -0.05 beta is the reason why it is 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 51.1. The Current Ratio of rival Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 16.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.