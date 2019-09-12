Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Ascendis Pharma A/S 116 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. Its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 and its Quick Ratio is 22.3. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $170.5, which is potential 61.93% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bullish than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.