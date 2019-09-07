Reviewing XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

Since XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 AnaptysBio Inc. 64 107.31 N/A -2.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 17 and 17 for Current and Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AnaptysBio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively AnaptysBio Inc. has an average price target of $75, with potential upside of 82.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.